White House press secretary when asked if Trump will accept Electoral College vote: 'Sorry, it’s raining'

White House press secretary and Trump campaign senior advisor Kayleigh McEnany had time to talk to Fox News outside the White House Monday afternoon but no time for actual reporters on the president's beat.

"White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany breezed by reporters gathered outside on the White House driveway responding 'sorry, it's raining,' when asked if President Trump would accept the results of the Electoral College vote or if he would make an appearance today," the White House press pool reports.

"She had just concluded a Fox News Channel hit and walked with an aide who was holding an umbrella over her head."

The 538 Electoral College electors are meeting in every state and territory that votes in the presidential election today. By day's end Joe Biden will officially have won the 2020 election, based on Constitutional dictates. On January 6 those votes will officially be counted in Congress, when President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will again be declared the winners.

Whether or not Trump accepts the Electoral College vote Joe Biden will be inaugurated January 20, 2021.

Here's that Fox News interview she gave, during which, despite the inclement weather, she took the time to try to throw shade on former President Barack Obama.





