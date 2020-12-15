Michael Flynn's urgent message for GOP voters: Forget about the Georgia runoffs

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 December 2020 13:00 Hits: 6

I always felt Michael Flynn was the kind of general who'd have fit in seamlessly with the blockheaded ambulant war boners in Dr. Strangelove's famous war room ("Gentlemen, you can't fight in here; this is the war room!).

The guy looks like 200 pounds of compressed Spam animated by an '80s Texas Instruments calculator that's been used exclusively to spell out "BOOBS" during eighth-grade study halls.

But that might be giving him too much credit, because he's now urging Republican voters to forget about the January 5 Georgia runoff elections so they can monomaniacally focus on Donald Trump's purpling corpse of a political career.

Forbes:

During a Sunday morning interview with Fox News, President Trump's recently pardoned former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn said that the Republican party should treat the U.S. Senate runoff elections in Georgia as a secondary priority, adding to concern that garbled messaging on the right may impact the GOP's success at defending its majority in the Senate.

"We have to get the last election right before talking about any runoff elections like down in Georgia," said Flynn, calling the significance of the runoffs a "falsehood that people shouldn't even be considering right now."

Flynn instead encouraged supporters of the president to continue focusing their efforts on Trump's unsuccessful bid to overturn the results of the election, which has already been certified in Joe Biden's favor by all 50 states.



Now this is some right-wing gormlessness I can get behind.

Why is Flynn so insistent? Because he's 100 percent certain Trump will be inaugurated in January.

The Independent:



"First of all, there's a whole number of paths that the president has, and like I say, asked on a scale of one to 10 who'll be the next president, I'd say 10, Donald Trump!" Mr Flynn said.

Talking to Fox News on Sunday, Mr Flynn said Donald Trump still has multiple routes to a second term, citing various pending lawsuits by the Trump team. The Trump campaign's legal efforts to overturn the election, which Democrat Joe Biden won by 306 to 232 electoral college votes, have met with no success so far."First of all, there's a whole number of paths that the president has, and like I say, asked on a scale of one to 10 who'll be the next president, I'd say 10, Donald Trump!" Mr Flynn said.

Okay, then.

Oh, and by all means, destroy the GOP:

And what the eff have Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue really done for Donald Trump? Maybe they should put their own selfish needs aside so Trump can be coronated on January 20 like Satan intended.

Needless to say, these are some new, fresh conservative ideas we should all endorse. Elections are for collaborators and quislings. No Republican running for anything should get a single vote until Donald Trump is president again!

How much more plain can we make it?

I mean, duh.

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/12/flynn/