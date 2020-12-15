The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Iranian influencer poses with skulls, artifacts in unexplored archeological site

Iranian influencer poses with skulls, artifacts in unexplored archeological site Iranian Instagram influencer Soheil Taghavi posed with skulls, bones and pieces of pottery at the unexplored Tasuki archeological site in southeast Iran in a video that he hoped would go viral. But many people across Iran were shocked by the video, especially lovers of history and archeology. Our Observer explains that even moving the smallest object in this kind of site can jeopardise future digs and ruin important discoveries about the past.

