Published on Monday, 14 December 2020

The COVID-19 crisis has underscored the need for an entirely new approach to how we produce and consume. While Environmental, Social, and Governance standards of corporate risk disclosure are a necessary first step, the next should be unified metrics enabling assessment and comparison of companies' wider impact on the world.

