The electors have voted and Joe Biden is confirmed as president-elect

With the vote of California’s electors, President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College win over Donald Trump is formalized. States have been voting throughout the day, but it took California’s 55 votes to bring Biden over the 270 needed to win.

Hawaii’s four electors still have to cast their votes, but Biden’s win is sealed. Not that we should expect a gracious—or any—acknowledgement from Trump. Earlier in the day, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany refused to even answer a question about whether Trump would accept the result.

