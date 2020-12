Category: World Published on Monday, 14 December 2020 21:43 Hits: 6

Azerbaijan and Armenia have started exchanging prisoners, a move stipulated in the cease-fire agreement between the two neighbors that ended recent fighting over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh territory.

