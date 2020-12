Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 December 2020 07:21 Hits: 6

The deputy governor of Kabul has been killed by a car bomb, seemingly with his vehicle specifically targeted. The war-torn country remains restless as peace talks with the Taliban drag on and IS tries to gain ground.

