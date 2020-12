Category: World Published on Monday, 14 December 2020 17:58 Hits: 6

Azerbaijani authorities say they have arrested four servicemen suspected of desecrating the bodies of dead Armenian soldiers and of vandalizing gravestones at Armenian cemeteries during recent fighting over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.

