At the UN, Syria Denounces Turkey's 'Crimes' in Its Territory

Category: World Published on Monday, 14 December 2020 21:10 Hits: 10

In two separate letters addressed on Monday to the United Nations Secretariat and the presidency of the Security Council, the Syrian Foreign Ministry warned of "Turkey's violations and its dangerous and frequent aggression against Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Damascus, in particular, repudiated how Turkish troops and armed and extremist groups continue to support the "systematic" crime of cutting off drinking water supplies to the residents of Al-Hasaka province, located in the northeast part of the country.

"The Turkish regime's measure to cut off water to more than a million people in Al-Hasaka province is a war crime, which adds to the occupation and invasion of this country," reads the letters.

Almost 10 years of conflict have taken a toll on water infrastructure in rural Aleppo, #Syria.



To support over 400,000 people UNICEF is installing reservoirs in the area with a total capacity of 1.5 million litres.#ForEveryChild, water.https://t.co/lqgLDbm0Iv December 14, 2020

On several occasions, the Turkish occupying forces have stopped pumping water from the Aluk plant, which is considered the main source of drinking water for people in Al-Hasaka city and its suburbs, the letters indicated. Since the end of 2019, the Syrian Foreign Ministry added, civilians in Al-Hasaka have suffered 17 water cuts, in the framework of the "cheap policy of extortion and pressure of Turkey against the Syrian government."

Faced with such violations, the Syrian Ministry demands that the UN and the UN Security Council (UNSC) immediately force Ankara to end its crimes and the occupation of parts of Syrian territory. Without the authorization of the government of Damascus, Turkey has deployed soldiers and occupied several points in the northern areas of Syria, under the pretext of fighting the Kurdish militias, which it considers to be terrorists.

Turkish troops and the terrorists who support them have launched indiscriminate attacks against the residential areas and positions of the Syrian forces fighting to safeguard the Arab country.

Syria denounced any illegitimate presence in its territory and warned of the destabilizing activities of the occupation forces, including support for terrorism and attacks against civilians and the forces of the Syrian Army.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Syria-Denounces-at-the-UN-Crimes-of-Turkey-on-Its-Territory-20201214-0012.html