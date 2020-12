Category: World Published on Monday, 14 December 2020 20:34 Hits: 7

Facebook, Amazon, Google and others could soon face massive fines in the European Union under a draft law that seeks to reign in tech giants.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/eu-to-unveil-landmark-law-curbing-power-of-tech-giants/a-55939862?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf