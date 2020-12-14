The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Tunisian activists say authorities’ campaign to kill stray dogs ‘barbaric’

Tunisian activists say authorities’ campaign to kill stray dogs ‘barbaric’ Graphic photos and videos showing dogs shot and killed by city workers in Tunisia have been circulating online since late November. Animal rights activists as well as people living in neighbourhoods where killings are taking place have taken to social media to protest against what they say is a “barbaric” campaign. Our Observers say that both the government and citizens share the blame for this massacre.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/africa/20201214-tunisian-authorities-launch-barbaric-campaign-to-kill-stray-dogs

