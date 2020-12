Category: World Published on Monday, 14 December 2020 20:50 Hits: 7

BELGRADE, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- Entry into Serbia will be possible only with a recent negative PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test or a 10-day home quarantine, the national COVID-19 response team decided on Monday. Read full story

