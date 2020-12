Category: World Published on Monday, 14 December 2020 13:55 Hits: 1

Though mainstream observers were shocked that Donald Trump increased his support among many ethnic minority groups in the 2020 election, this should not have come as a surprise. The common thread linking the Trump base has little to do with demographics, and much more to do with a personality type.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/trump-coalition-shares-right-wing-authoritarianism-by-yasheng-huang-2020-12