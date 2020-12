Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 December 2020 12:52 Hits: 3

Security forces in Belarus detained scores of people as opposition demonstrators staged scattered marches and rallies in Minsk and other cities on December 13 to pressure strongman leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka to make political concessions.

