Category: World Published on Monday, 14 December 2020 08:20 Hits: 4

USÂ government agencies were ordered to scour their networks for malware and disconnect potentially compromised servers after authorities learned that the Treasury and Commerce departments were hacked in a monthslong global cyberespionage campaign discovered when a prominent cybersecurity firm learned it had been breached. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2020/12/14/us-agencies-hacked-in-monthslong-global-cyberspying-campaign