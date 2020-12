Category: World Published on Monday, 14 December 2020 05:14 Hits: 4

The prime minister of Eswatini, Africa's last absolute monarchy, died in a South African hospital on Sunday (Dec 13) after contracting coronavirus, the government said in a statement.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/eswatini-pm-dies-in-south-african-hospital-after-contracting-13766886