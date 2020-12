Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 December 2020 10:02 Hits: 5

Azerbaijani defense officials say four soldiers have been killed since a cease-fire last month ended large-scale clashes with ethnic Armenian forces over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

