'Irrelevant to the course of justice': CNN reports Bill Barr dismissed Trump’s tweets as ‘the deposed king ranting’

Category: World Hits: 6
Attorney General Bill Barr is dismissing President Donald Trump's tweets, according to a new report by CNN.
Barr reportedly said, according to CNN's Jaimie Gangel, "none of this matters— it's the deposed King ranting. Irrelevant to the course of justice and to Trump's election loss."
What Attorney General Bill Barr really thinks of @realDonaldTrump tweets according to a source familiar with the dy… https://t.co/CflKvAymqp
Maggie Haberman of The New York Times offered her analysis.
The perspective of someone who watched Trump torment Sessions for 18 months without firing him https://t.co/m1mTZVH6LV
The report came after Trump had repeatedly lashed out at Barr on Twitter on Saturday.
Why didn’t Bill Barr reveal the truth to the public, before the Election, about Hunter Biden. Joe was lying on the… https://t.co/k33zVcRMWg
IF Biden gets in, nothing will happen to Hunter or Joe. Barr will do nothing, and the new group of partisan killers… https://t.co/Jb2hdSD72k
Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/12/bill-barr-2649464703/