UN: Number of Displaced People Globally Tops 80 Million in 2020

Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020 21:54 Hits: 1

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) is declaring in a recent report record numbers of displaced people worldwide, fleeing from wars and local conflicts. By the end of 2019, 79.5 million people were living uprooted and displaced, including nearly 30 million refugees – more than one percent of the world’s population. The agency added that the numbers for 2020 push the figure well past the 80 million mark.

“We are now surpassing another bleak milestone that will continue to grow unless world leaders stop wars,” UNHCR, the UN’s refugee agency chief Filippo Grandi said in a statement. “With forced displacement doubling in the last decade, the international community is failing to safeguard peace,” Grandi said.

In March 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a global ceasefire while the world was starting the confront the global pandemic, which since then has killed more than 1.5 million people.

Forced displacement has doubled in the last decade.



Despite the @UN Secretary-General’s urgent appeal in March for a global ceasefire while the world fights the pandemic, conflicts and persecution continued. https://t.co/vmTdmPhCId December 10, 2020

However, while violence and conflicts were stopped in certain areas, UNHCR said preliminary figures through the first half of 2020 showed that Syria, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique, Somalia, and Yemen contributed to new displacements.

The UN agency pointed out that instead of calming the conflicts, the coronavirus crisis has “disrupted every aspect of human life and severely worsened existing challenges for the forcibly displaced and stateless.” Most of the restriction-of-movement measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 made it more difficult for refugees to reach safety, the agency reported.

For instance, in April, during the first wave of the pandemic, 168 countries fully or partially closed their borders, including 90, which made no exception for asylum seekers. Since then, though, 111 countries have found “pragmatic solutions” to ensure asylum processes can remain functional, UNHCR said.

Despite this, new asylum applications dropped by a third during the first half of the year compared with the same period in 2019. Simultaneously, the number of vulnerable refugees resettled to third countries was slashed in half, to just 17,400 in the first half of the year.

#FromTheSouth News Bits | Ethiopia and Sudan work to guarantee refugees' safety. pic.twitter.com/aWP1Bg4bCL November 20, 2020

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/UN-Number-of-Displaced-People-Globally-Tops-80-Million-in-2020-20201210-0011.html