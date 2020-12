Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 December 2020 12:14 Hits: 7

KOTA KINABALU: Public members in Sabah are reminded to keep following the Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP), and not to let their guard down when attending any social events, says Datuk Masidi Manjun. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/12/13/masidi-public-in-sabah-reminded-to-adhere-to-sops-during-social-events