ADDIS ABABA/KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok arrived in Ethiopia on Sunday with what a senior Sudanese government source said was an offer to mediate in the conflict in its northern Tigray region, a proposal Ethiopia's government dismissed as unnecessary. Read full story

