Majority of Americans Reject Trump's Return in 2024

The latest results of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion (MIPO) poll, in coordination with National Public Radio (NPR) and the public broadcaster PBS NewsHour, found that most see the latest election as "legitimate" and reject a probable return of Trump in 2024.

President Trump's performance was approved by 43 percent of Americans, including 30 percent who "strongly" approve; in contrast to 52 percent (including 41 percent who "strongly" approve) who disapprove of his White House performance.

The most striking result, however, is that, according to the survey report, "many Americans have had enough of [a period of] the Trump administration. Sixty percent say they do not want Trump to run for president in 2024.

Only 32 percent of Americans, mostly Republicans (two out of three) and those who voted for Trump this year (68 percent) believe that the incumbent Republican should run for a second, non-consecutive term in the next election in 2024.

The survey results show that 65 percent of respondents believe that President Donald Trump should formally award the election to President-elect Joe Biden, and 61 percent said that, despite persistent allegations of widespread election fraud by Trump, they believe the results of the 2020 presidential election are "accurate.

Trump in 2024?

Trump in 2024?

More than six in ten registered voters in our brand new @NPR@NewsHour poll say, "No."

This opinion poll comes out on the same day that another survey conducted by Morning Consult, in conjunction with the American magazine Politico, indicated that 60 percent of Republicans believe that Trump is very likely to run again for the 2024 presidential election.

That same poll agrees with MIPO's in that it acknowledges that only 29 percent of Republican voters say the 2020 election was "free and fair," a figure that has remained stable since the initial results were announced; figures that rise to 61 percent among independents and 92 percent among Democrats.

If he were to run, according to the Morning Consult poll, 53 percent of Donald Trump's fellow Republicans would support him running in the Republican Party primary with the hope of him returning to the White House in four years.

