Justice Dpt to Execute Five Inmates Before Biden's Inauguration

Category: World Published on Friday, 11 December 2020 00:29 Hits: 2

The Trump administration is embarking on an unprecedented federal execution spree before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, beginning with a Texas street-gang member scheduled to be executed on Thursday for his role in the 1999 killings of an Iowa religious couple. However, activists and legal experts have said Brandon Bernard is being wrongfully executed.

If Bernard, now 40, receives a lethal injection as planned at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana, it would be a rare execution of a person in his teens when the crime occurred.

Bernard was 18 when he and four other teenagers abducted and robbed Todd and Stacie Bagley on their way from a Sunday service in Killeen, Texas. Since July, he would be the ninth federal inmate put to death when Donald Trump ended a 17-year hiatus in federal executions.

Defense attorneys have argued in court and in a petition for clemency from Trump that Bernard was a low-ranking, subservient group member. They say both Bagleys were probably dead before Bernard doused their car with lighter fluid and set it on fire, a claim that conflicts with government testimony at trial. Bernard, they say, has repeatedly expressed remorse.

“I can’t imagine how they feel about losing their family,” Bernard said about surviving Bagley relatives in a 2016 video statement from death row. “I wish that we could all go back and change it.” He also described taking part in youth outreach programs and embracing religion, saying, “I have tried to be a better person since that day.”

During a presidential transfer of power, federal executions are also rare, especially during a transition from a death-penalty proponent to a president-elect like Biden opposed to capital punishment. The last time executions occurred in a lame-duck period was during the presidency of Grover Cleveland in the 1890s.

Trump restored federal executions and now plans to kill six people before President Biden takes office. On The Appeal Live, @ayannapressley and @helenprejean join us to discuss this unprecedented push for executions during a presidential transition. pic.twitter.com/cQrAu9gHx3 December 10, 2020

The case has prompted calls for Trump to intervene, including one prosecutor at his 2000 trial who now says racial bias may have influenced the nearly all-white jury’s imposition of a death sentence against Bernard, who is black. Several jurors have also since said publicly that they regret not opting for life in prison instead.

The Department of Justice refused to delay Thursday’s execution of Bernard, another inmate on Friday and three more in January, even after eight officials who participated in an execution last month tested positive for the coronavirus. The eight federal executions in 2020 are already more than in the previous 56 years combined.

In the summer, the first executions were of white men, which critics deemed an intentional decision to avoid controversy amid summer protests over racial discrimination. Four of the five inmates set to die before Biden’s 20 January inauguration are black men. The fifth, a mentally-impaired white woman, would be the first female inmate executed by the federal government in nearly six decades.

The federal prosecutor who now is asking for a life term for Bernard, Angel Moore, says recent research shows a tendency to view black people more to blame than their white counterparts when the facts surrounding a crime are the same. Those young black men are less likely to be given the benefit of jurors' doubt because of their immaturity.

“I always took pride in representing the United States as a federal prosecutor, and I think executing Brandon would be a terrible stain on the nation’s honor,” Moore, now a private attorney in San Antonio, wrote recently in the Indianapolis Star.

Trump restored federal executions and now plans to kill six people before President Biden takes office. On The Appeal Live, @ayannapressley and @helenprejean join us to discuss this unprecedented push for executions during a presidential transition. pic.twitter.com/cQrAu9gHx3 December 10, 2020

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Justice-Dpt-to-Execute-Five-Inmates-Before-Bidens-Inauguration-20201210-0014.html