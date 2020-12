Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 December 2020 08:36 Hits: 9

JOHOR BARU: A 29-year-old man, who was accused of cannabis possession, escaped the gallows but was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment and 10 strokes of the cane by a High Court here. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/12/13/food-stall-worker-escapes-gallows-sentenced-to-10-in-jail-for-possessing-cannabis