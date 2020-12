Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 December 2020 01:20 Hits: 6

Thousands of red-hatted protesters filled Washington streets Saturday to support Donald Trump's baseless claims of election fraud, undeterred by the US Supreme Court's rejection of what may have been his last chance to overturn the results.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/thousands-of-trump-supporters-rally-in-washington-13761868