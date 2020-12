Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 December 2020 20:40 Hits: 6

An armed gang has stormed a secondary school in northern Nigeria, prompting a shootout with the country's military and police. Search and rescue operations are underway to find the scores of missing students.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/nigeria-hundreds-of-students-feared-abducted-by-gunmen/a-55919926?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf