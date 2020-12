Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 December 2020 07:25 Hits: 9

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Tens of thousands of Indian farmers on Sunday intensified their protests against three new agricultural laws aimed at overhauling food grain procurement and pricing rules by allowing private companies direct access to the vast agrarian sector. Read full story

