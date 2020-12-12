Trump calls for the immediate firing of AG Bill Barr over Hunter Biden investigation

Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 December 2020 16:24 Hits: 9

U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr may be the next top-ranking White House official on President Donald Trump's cut list. On Saturday morning, Barr was one of the first people Trump attacked via Twitter.

Trump began with a retweet of the Wall Street Journal's report suggesting Barr was aware of the Hunter Biden investigation back in April but remained mum about it.

The Wall Street Journal reported:

Attorney General William Barr has known about a disparate set of investigations involving Hunter Biden's business and financial dealings since at least this spring, a person familiar with the matter said and worked to avoid their public disclosure during the heated election campaign.

The president also tweeted a direct attack on Barr asking, "Why didn't Bill Barr reveal the truth to the public, before the Election, about Hunter Biden. Joe was lying on the debate stage that nothing was wrong, or going on - Press confirmed. Big disadvantage for Republicans at the polls."

According to Mediaite, Trump is also calling for the firing of Barr "today" if it is confirmed that he was aware of the investigation several months ago.

Trump's latest rant comes shortly after the Biden transition team released a statement that included remarks from Hunter Biden. The president-elect's son confirmed an investigation into his taxes was being conducted by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Delaware.

"I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney's Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs," he said in the statement.



He added, "I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors."

Despite the investigation, the transition team reiterated the president-elect's support of his son. The statement added, "President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger."

