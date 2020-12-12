How Chris Krebs' firing is a prime example of how Trump's bullying is eroding the GOP

Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 December 2020 18:59 Hits: 16

The firing of Chris Krebs, the former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency in the United States Department of Homeland Security, is just one example of how President Donald Trump's bullying has eroded the Republican Party and other areas of government.

Now, his lawsuit against the Trump campaign, its attorney highlights the "coordinated campaign of intimidation, retaliation, and threats" leveled by the president, according to an MSNBC editorial.

The publication reports:

In the suit filed against the Trump campaign, Krebs argues that the attacks are part of an intentional plan to bully any Republicans who question Trump's claims that the election was rigged or who resist his campaign to nullify the election.

Although there is a real possibility Krebs' lawsuit may not lead to the outcome he desires, it does shed light on the type of political violence Trump has incited in an effort to bring his own political agenda to fruition.

Krebs also outlines how Trump's threats are "central to the campaign to deter Republicans from breaking with Trump, even as he 'stoked fear, hawked conspiracy theories, and essentially claimed a vast criminal conspiracy." It is no secret that very few Republicans have spoken out against Trump's attack on America's democracy. In fact, an overwhelming number of them have rallied behind the president despite his lack of evidence to support his claims.

Not even 50 losses in court have stopped Trump from launching political attacks, spreading false information, and spinning conspiracy theories on social media. In fact, the president's attacks have escalated over the last couple of weeks.



On Wednesday, he took to Twitter with yet another bogus election fraud claim saying: "We will soon be learning about the word "courage", and saving our Country. I received hundreds of thousands of legal votes more, in all of the Swing States, than did my opponent. ALL Data taken after the vote says that it was impossible for me to lose unless FIXED!"

While the context of Trump's use of the word "courage" remains unclear, the editorial notes that the tweet could be taken as a way to incite violence or level intimidation. Even as the U.S. Supreme Court has denied the state of Texas' lawsuit seeking to challenge the outcome of the election in four key battleground states, Republicans have not called on the president or their colleagues to uphold and protect America's democracy.

