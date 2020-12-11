Republicans Deploy Their Last Effort to Block Biden's Victory

Category: World Published on Friday, 11 December 2020 14:25 Hits: 1

Lower House’s Republican legislators on Thursday backed the lawsuit brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to block Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin from voting in the Electoral College.

To prevent these four states from ratifying Joe Biden's victory, 106 conservative politicians presented an "amicus curiae", which is a document whereby someone who is not a party to a case assists a court by offering information, expertise, or insight.

Through this legal figure, the Republicans say they are concerned about "irregularities" allegedly observed during the 2020 presidential elections.

Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson, who is a close ally of President Donald Trump, led the effort by Republican lawmakers to support the Texas lawsuit.

Final results of US Presidential Election;



�� Biden:

81.281.890 votes (51.3 %) and 306 electoral votes



�� Trump

74.222.108 votes (46.9 %) and 232 electoral votes pic.twitter.com/9gC4lI6vKc December 10, 2020

On Tuesday, Paxton submitted his request to the Supreme Court to avoid ratification of Biden's victory on December 14, when the Electoral College is scheduled to meet to formally declare the next U.S. president.

Paxton accused the governors of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin of having used the pandemic as a "pretext" to change the electoral rules and allow the vote by mail to increase.

These four states have 62 electoral college votes. Therefore, if the Supreme Court takes a stance in favor of the Republicans, the result of the elections could change. So far, however, Trump has just 232 votes and Biden has 306.

As part of his strategy not to recognize the November 3 election, Trump also introduced a motion to endorse the Texas lawsuit.

On Thursday, however, District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine and 22 state prosecutors filed a document asking the Supreme Court to dismiss the Republicans' legal action.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Republicans-Deploy-Their-Last-Effort-to-Block-Bidens-Victory-20201211-0003.html