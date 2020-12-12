Reforming France's police watchdog, vertical farming in Denmark and the use of 'deep fakes'

Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 December 2020 11:45 Hits: 5

Amid increasing concerns over police brutality, France's police watchdog has been targeted for a controversial reform. We also take a look at the human cost of Armenia's defeat in Nagorno-Karabakh, Denmark unveils a giant wind-powered vertical farm, and as the pandemic continues to limit movement, a French soap opera has found a high-tech way to deal with the absence of an isolating cast member.

