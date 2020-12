Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 December 2020 14:20 Hits: 6

LONDON (Reuters) - World leaders should declare states of "climate emergency" in their countries to spur action to avoid catastrophic global warming, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in opening remarks to a climate summit on Saturday. Read full story

