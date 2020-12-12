Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: SCOTUS says not here, not now, and maybe not never

Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 December 2020 12:30 Hits: 5

Politico

In interviews, more than two dozen swing-state electors detailed plans for Monday’s vote — and a hint of anxiety about Trump.

Sasse: "every American who cares about the rule of law should take comfort that the Supreme Court — including all three of President Trump’s picks — closed the book on the nonsense."

None of the people who supported that document—not a one—can ever again honestly claim to believe in freedom, democracy, individual rights, or constitutional government. All they believe in is their own divine right to rule, no matter what the people say.

Politico:

Not a single GOP senator signed a “friend of the court” brief for the long-shot Texas lawsuit to throw out other states' results in a bid to keep President Donald Trump in power. And there was no coordinated effort to get Republicans on board, according to interviews with more than a half-dozen Republican senators before the Supreme Court rejected the case Friday night.

The failed Texas lawsuit backing Trump's effort to stay in power highlighted the different incentives facing GOP lawmakers.

I don't think the gravity of what's happening with the GOP has sunk in yet for most people, but every political scientist in my timeline is talking like this. https://t.co/kc9H0UFiJZ

Greg Sargent/WaPo:

“Right now, the most serious attempt to overthrow our democracy in the history of our of country is underway. Those who are pushing to make Donald Trump President, no matter the outcome of the election, are engaged in a treachery against their nation.” pic.twitter.com/FE7K91nlSD

All this is driven home by a speech that Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) gave on the Senate floor on Friday, in which he called out his Republican colleagues. Watch this full excerpt:

And that raises hard questions for Democrats that they haven’t seriously begun to grapple with — about how they will deal with this ultra-radicalized Republican opposition, and relatedly, about how they should communicate with the American people about the true nature of that opposition.

If there’s one thing that widespread Republican support for President Trump’s effort to overturn the election results suggests, it’s that we’re entering into uncertain and potentially treacherous territory when it comes to the long-term viability of our democracy.

The utter insanity of this timeline can't be forgotten just because a few people managed to do the right thing. Everyone who signed onto that lawsuit should be unelectable... but most will face no substantial consequences. It's not over. "A republic, if you can keep it."

David A Graham/Atlantic:

Instead of Republican officeholders waiting out Trump’s postelection tantrum, he is waiting them out, and slowly bringing the party around to his side. In this way, Trump is ending his presidency just the way he won it: by correctly recognizing what Republican voters want and giving it to them, and gradually forcing the party’s purported leaders to follow along.

One hundred and six Republican members of Congress, and 18 state attorneys general, are asking the Supreme Court to overturn the election.

Jamelle Bouie/NY times:

The ‘Trump Won’ Farce Isn’t Funny Anymore

Republicans are now seriously arguing that elections are legitimate only when their side wins.

To tell a joke to a crowd is to learn a little something about the people who laugh.

For our purposes, the “joke” is President Trump’s ongoing fight to overturn the election results and hold on to power against the wishes of most Americans, including those in enough states to equal far more than the 270 electoral votes required to win the White House.

“#OVERTURN,” he said on Twitter this week, adding in a separate post that “If somebody cheated in the Election, which the Democrats did, why wouldn’t the Election be immediately overturned? How can a Country be run like this?”

Unfortunately for Trump, and fortunately for the country, he has not been able to bend reality to his desires.