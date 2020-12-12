Texas Republicans respond to Supreme Court slapdown of sedition, by calling for secession

Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 December 2020 14:30 Hits: 7

On Friday evening, the Supreme Court surprised court watchers by hurrying out an evening rejection of the ludicrous case brought by Texas against four other states—states that happened to be won by Joe Biden. Those misinterpreting it as a 7-2 vote failed to read the fine print, because even the two conservative justices whose judicial theory is that all state vs state cases should be heard, didn’t buy into the content of this suit. Texas effort was a absolute loser, and so are all the attorney generals and House Republicans who added their name to this flaming pile of sedition.

The failure of the suit has generated thousands of very satisfying breakdowns on the right. After all, this are people who put their faith in Rudy Giuliani’s team, only to see that go over as well as the luxury suite at Four Seasons Landscaping. Then they latched on to Sidney Powell’s “kraken” only to see it get calamari’d in court over and over. Trump’s efforts to recruit Pennsylvania legislators into simply ignoring the vote there failed. So did multiple efforts to get Georgia officials to toss out the votes and just hand the state to Trump.

On Friday morning, Republicans were passing around memes in which a laser-eyed Amy Coney Barrett burned down the election. On Friday evening, Texas Republicans are ready to leave. Just leave.

The Texas GOP’s statement is … very special. It appears that they love the Constitution just so much, that the only way to save it is by completely destroying it.

“Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the Constitution.”

What they did there by both adopting and corrupting the word “union” may be cute. But the entire statement only underlines that this whole episode was an attempt to overthrow the duly elected government of the United States. And no, rebellion does not make sedition less of a crime.

Just because the Supreme Court promptly ended this effort to terminate democracy, doesn’t make it any less seditious. It doesn’t make everyone involved in this sorry affair any less of a traitor. And it doesn’t lessen the requirement that there be consequences for everyone who thought they could get away with an attempted government overthrow just to score brownie points with extremists.

The @TexasGOP is out with a statement in the wake of the Supreme Court decision, all but calling for secession: “Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution.” pic.twitter.com/4bB3gk88t4 December 12, 2020

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2001539