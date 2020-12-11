Must We Risk Destroying the Ocean to Save the Planet?

Category: World Published on Friday, 11 December 2020 13:46 Hits: 1

It is highly debatable whether deep-sea minerals are needed to enable the renewable-energy transition and decarbonize the global economy. Instead of rushing to mine them, the world must first protect the biodiversity of the high seas and show that seabed mining can yield long-term net benefits for sustainable development.

