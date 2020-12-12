QAnon Republican candidate arrested and charged with possession of child pornography

Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 December 2020 00:51 Hits: 5

One of the great strangenesses and perversions in the QAnon conspiracy theory is that part of what Donald Trump—a man who was good friends with convicted child molester Jeffrey Epstein—is doing in his fight against the “deep state,” is to clean up a vast child-sex human trafficking cabal. The idea that there are powerful people engaged in illegal human sex trafficking that involves underage children is very believable. In fact, Donald Trump seems to have intimately known some of those people, and even hired the former Florida Attorney General Alexander Acosta—one of the main guys who cut a deal to let one of those human traffickers off with a hand slap.

Anywhos, QAnon theorists have evolved the Hillary Clinton and Pizzagate and whatever else anti-Semitic globalist bullshit theory that makes them feel like they know what’s going on. It’s like chemtrail conspiracy theory with a touch of sex and child abuse because QAnon is even more of a religious cult than Pizzagate was. And religious cults usually help define themselves by saying other groups of people do terrible things to children. And guess what? Republican QAnon conspiracy theorist and failed Louisiana candidate Ben Gibson was just pulled into custody on Wednesday and charged for … yup: four counts of possession of child pornography “involving juveniles under the age of thirteen.”

To truly understand how profoundly hypocritical and grotesque the “Q” movement really is, they will sweep this under the rug like they do with any fact or piece of reality or logic that conflicts directly with their convoluted narrative. In recent months, the QAnon folks have used this blanket child trafficking conspiracy theory to argue against COVID-19’s true danger, and the need to overthrow our government and install a billionaire with dozens of sexual assault allegations against him, into power.

Is everyone who believes in QAnon a secret pedophile? No. In fact, I’m sure that the overwhelming majority of people that believe in QAnon are not, and really do worry about child human trafficking and the powers that allow men like Donald Trump and Alexander Acosta to support known pedophiles. But a group that is intensely focused on child human trafficking and is clearly manipulated by logic-free conspiracy theories are a great target for people who pray on such people. That’s not a conspiracy theory. That’s how predators work. Just ask Donald Trump and the MAGA-mites who have given him hundreds of millions of dollars to fight for an imaginary coup.

WGNO reports that the 34-year-old Gibson is an active airman at Barksdale Air Force Base. He was arrested along with 30-year-old Jared Kutz who was also charged with possession. Both men are from Bossier City. Gibson came in last in a four-person race for the Fourth Congressional District of Louisiana a couple of weeks ago, receiving just over 6% of the vote. Republican Mike Johnson held onto his seat easily.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2001322