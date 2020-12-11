This scathing Georgia ad nails GOP Sen. Perdue for fighting stimulus checks

Category: World Published on Friday, 11 December 2020 22:51 Hits: 6

Jon Ossoff makes things crystal clear for Georgians in this new ad: Any help coming from this Senate is not going to be for the people who are hurting the most. "When this pandemic hit, millions of Georgians like me had to file for unemployment," the Georgia worker on camera says. "We needed our senator's help. But for David Perdue we weren't the priority. Senator Perdue voted to give hundreds of millions to big corporations, even if if they lay people off. But he fought against the $1,200 stimulus check for workers and supported cutting our unemployment benefits. Even at a moment like this, David Perdue is there for his donors but not for us."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, with the full backing of Perdue, is blocking a COVID relief deal that had support from Senate Democrats, Senate Republicans, and even the White House. Without his majority, he can't hold the nation hostage. If you want help, if you want a $1,200 or $2,000 check, make sure Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff get elected. If McConnell stays in charge, no money, no help. If Democrats take the Senate, money.

"Priority" | Jon Ossoff for Senate www.youtube.com

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/12/georgia-senate-ad/