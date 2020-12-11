COVAX Facility: Africa's Greatest Hope

Category: World Published on Friday, 11 December 2020 23:47 Hits: 5

COVID-19 vaccination nationalism will impact Africa the worse as 1.3 billion people could not get access until April 2021. This, as the United Nations, urges developed countries to support the continent.

The director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), Dr. John Nkengasong, warned that some nations had purchased the COVID-19 vaccine “above their needs while we in Africa are still struggling with the Covax facility.”

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Wednesday that the organization is witnessing "vaccination nationalism moving at full speed." In this sense, the official said that funding the COVAX facility is the best means to guarantee equity in the distribution.

The latest report of the People's Vaccine Alliance estimates that 90 percent of the population from underdeveloped countries won't be able to access the vaccine in 2021, as 70 of these nations will be able to vaccinate 1 in ten individuals.

In this sense, most African nations rely on the COVAX facility to immunize their population. "There are several vaccines in the pipeline for COVAX, and it is perfectly possible to deliver if the financing is guaranteed," he said.

