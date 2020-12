Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 December 2020 02:31 Hits: 9

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it authorized the use of Pfizer Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, with the first inoculations expected within days, marking a turning point in the United States where the pandemic has killed more than 292,000 people.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20201212-us-food-and-drug-administration-approves-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine