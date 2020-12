Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 December 2020 08:44 Hits: 12

PETALING JAYA: There will be no political pressure to approve a Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, says Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin. Read full story

