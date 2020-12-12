Supreme Court hands Trump, Republican seditionists the ultimate loss

Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 December 2020 05:00 Hits: 10

The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to take part in Donald Trump and the Republican Party of the United State's coup attempt despite a final round of frivolous unicorn poop and pixie dust briefs from, including and I am not making this up, "New California State" and "New Nevada State." (Alternately, "New Nevada Sate" because spelling is optional in the new civil war.)

Texas filed its reply brief, responding to the blistering briefs from the four states—Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin—whose citizens' votes Texas (and 17 other states and 126 Republican House members) wanted to have wiped out. They did so with nonsense: "Texas ask this Court to recognize that Defendant States' maladministration of the 2020 election makes it impossible to know which candidate garnered the majority of lawful votes." They also added a big ol' dollop of racism just so the Court would know what they meant by "lawful votes" in arguing that "a few urban centers" stole the election and that if the Court doesn't act those "few urban centers will manufacture an unlawful and insuperable vote margin," ruining elections forever. Also, lots of gibberish and already litigated, disproven, and dismissed allegations.

The Court was not convinced.

The order, dropped Friday evening, was succinct and unsigned.

The State of Texas’s motion for leave to file a bill of complaint is denied for lack of standing under Article III of the Constitution. Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections. All other pending motions are dismissed as moot.

Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas voiced objection to denying the filing, but nothing more.

Statement of Justice Alito, with whom Justice Thomas joins: In my view, we do not have discretion to deny the filing of a bill of complaint in a case that falls within our original jurisdiction. See Arizona v. California, 589 U. S. ___ (Feb. 24, 2020) (Thomas, J., dissenting). I would therefore grant the motion to file the bill of complaint but would not grant other relief, and I express no view on any other issue.

The civil war and coup attempt will have to continue without the Court’s blessing. This does put all those Republican senators who keep insisting that they can't recognize Joe Biden as president-elect because there was still litigation ongoing on the spot. With Trump having 40 more days to make their lives miserable, what are they going to say now?

