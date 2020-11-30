Trump Races to Kill Lisa Montgomery in First Federal Execution of a Woman in Almost 70 Years

Category: World Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 13:36 Hits: 1

We look at one of the most shocking cases in the slew of federal executions the Trump administration has scheduled in its final months: Lisa Montgomery, who was convicted in 2007 for a gruesome murder of a pregnant woman, is set be the first woman to be executed by the federal government in 70 years, if her January 12 execution goes forward. Advocates say Montgomery suffers from mental illnesses caused by a life of abuse and sexual assault, and that she deserves clemency. “She is profoundly mentally ill,” Cornell law professor Sandra Babcock says. “Why the rush to execute someone like Lisa Montgomery, among all of these other people? That, to me, illustrates the brutality that we are witnessing right now.”

