Category: World Published on Friday, 11 December 2020 04:10 Hits: 9

US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have been chosen as Time magazine’s 2020 “Person of the Year,” the publication announced Thursday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20201211-time-names-joe-biden-and-kamala-harris-person-of-the-year