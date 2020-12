Category: World Published on Friday, 11 December 2020 06:17 Hits: 15

The Trump administration on Thursday carried out its ninth federal execution of the year and the first during a presidential lame-duck period in 130 years, putting to death a Texas street-gang member despite calls for clemency and Covid-19 outbreaks behind bars.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20201211-first-in-five-executions-in-trump-s-final-days-goes-ahead-despite-outcry