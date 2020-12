Category: World Published on Friday, 11 December 2020 07:35 Hits: 14

The Polisario Front independence movement condemned on Thursday a declaration by US President Donald Trump backing Moroccan rule over the disputed Western Sahara region.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20201211-w-sahara-does-not-belong-to-morocco-says-polisario-front-blasting-trump-declaration