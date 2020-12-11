This Week in Statehouse Action: Away In A Legislature edition

O Come All Ye Faithful: While the Trump campaign’s obvious plot to have Republican-majority statehouses declare elections “fraudulent” or “failed” and then replace Biden electors with Trump electors (which you probably read about in this space first, you’re welcome!) was 80 different kinds of unconstitutional and illegal, it sure didn’t stop them from trying.
Republicans held “hearings” and filed lawsuits, and the drama is somehow dragging on (… and by “somehow” I mean “because of the complicity of many Republican elected officials at almost every level of government”), but because you don’t come here for federal election news, let’s check out the state legislative fallout specifically.
While (correctly) claiming they had no authority to convene in session and address Trump’s complaints (“addressing” them might have meant trying to seat Trump electors instead of Biden electors or conducting bogus investigations into nonexistent election fraud or whatever), the Pennsylvania legislature’s GOP leadership (and many other members—64 in all) did sign a joint letter calling on the state’s congressional delegation to reject the state’s Electoral College votes for Biden.
Republican Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward did not sign onto this letter, but she did receive a call from Trump himself claiming that there was fraud in Pennsylvania’s presidential vote.
And while Ward didn’t sign on to the letter, she only failed to do so because she didn’t see it before it was hastily released after being hastily written.
But she would have.
“If I would say to you, ‘I don’t want to do it,’” she said about signing the letter, “I’d get my house bombed tonight.”
Trump and his most ardent supporters are applying this kind of dangerous pressure in other states, too: Arizona, Georgia, and Michigan, in particular.
But Michigan isn’t the only state to A. hold bogus performative “hearings” about alleged election fraud and B. grapple with the fallout from exposure to a likely contagious Giuliani.
Last week, Giuliani spent two days with also-maskless GOP lawmakers in Arizona, where they whined and complained and made up nonsensical theories about how Biden managed to win the popular vote in the state (turns out he did it by getting more people to vote for him than for Trump, go figure).
House GOP leader (and soon-to-be Speaker) Dick Hinch refused to disclose how many of his caucus had tested positive—and he’d declined to share news of the infections with his Democratic colleagues, some of whom actually met with Republicans last week before they learned of the outbreak through press reports.
Fast forward to Wednesday of this week, when Speaker Hinch unexpectedly, tragically died.
On Thursday, his autopsy results were released.
Hinch, just a week after meeting with hundreds of lawmakers (albeit outside) at the legislature’s swearing-in ceremony (he wore a mask, but it didn’t cover his nose), had died from COVID-19.
Hinch was 71 and starting his seventh two-year term in the New Hampshire House.
Frosty The Vaccine: While most Americans are eagerly awaiting the wide release of any of the COVID-19 vaccines that have proven safe and effective (and must be kept at varying degrees of frigidity), some GOP state lawmakers are wasting no time in preemptively interfering with these efforts to return the country to some semblance of pre-pandemic life.
Hard Cash Christmas: Speaking of coronavirus-related state legislative trends, another one to watch is the push by lawmakers to come up with ways to provide fiscal relief to folks whose businesses and livelihoods have been negatively impacted by the pandemic.
Legislators in the divided Minnesota legislature (Dem-majority House, R-majority Senate) are struggling to reach a deal to provide coronavirus-related relief to business owners.
Meanwhile, in Wisconsin, the Democratic governor and the GOP-controlled legislature remain at odds over not just a fiscal relief package, but also over restrictions on gatherings, businesses, and schools designed to limit the pandemic’s spread.
It’s unlikely Wisconsinites will get any state help this year.
In Colorado, lawmakers in the Democratic-majority legislature passed a whole package of emergency stimulus bills that will provide rent and mortgage relief, give assistance to food pantries, support childcare facilities, extend grants to small businesses, and more.
Many state legislative sessions have already adjourned for the year, so the coronavirus relief package debate isn’t happening in as many places as it might otherwise.
But one key trend to watch next year is how lawmakers of both parties struggle to provide financial relief to their states’ citizens and businesses while dealing with the inevitable holes blown in their state budgets by coronavirus- and economy-related dips in tax and other revenue.
… to say nothing of meeting their states’ existing financial obligations.
As eager as we all are for 2020 to be over, 2021 isn’t necessarily going to be much sunnier.
Next year is absolutely going to bring a lot of pain and require state legislators to make a lot of tough decisions about resource allocation and governing priorities.
Wonderful Electiontime: But on top of all these tough decisions, it’s also going to be an election year in a few states.
Virginia, for one, will elect a new (… or possibly not new) governor in 2021 (and will hold elections for all 100 House seats).
Candidates have already begun declaring, and as a result, Virginia will host the nation’s very first special state legislative election in 2021.
Democratic Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy’s HD-02 will be electing a new delegate on Jan. 5.
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world.
External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites.
tlr workshop 2015