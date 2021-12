Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 11 December 2021 00:47 Hits: 6

Definitively stating that Ukraine will not be offered NATO membership not only enhances U.S. security by reducing the likelihood of a U.S.-Russia war — it also addresses the root cause of the war in...

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/opinion/commentary/2021/12/10/how-to-avoid-disaster-in-ukraine/