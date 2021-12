Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 20:57 Hits: 0

House Armed Services Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.) accused Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) of mischaracterizing the military justice reform provisions in the annual defense policy bill.In a statement on Friday, Smith said it was “...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/585355-house-armed-services-chair-accuse-gillibrand-of-mischaracterizing-military