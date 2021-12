Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 14:06 Hits: 0

Congress appears likely to let the Air Force ditch 24 of its 31 RQ-4 Global Hawks soon.

Read more https://www.airforcetimes.com/news/your-air-force/2021/12/07/air-force-previews-plan-to-phase-out-enlisted-drone-pilots/