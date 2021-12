Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 16:11 Hits: 1

Gillibrand plans to call for an up-or-down vote on several proposals tossed from the 2022 NDAA.

Read more https://www.defenseone.com/policy/2021/12/defense-bill-set-change-military-justice-one-senator-pushes-more/187375/